PDMA issues alert for heavy rains in parts of KP

| August 18, 2020
PESHAWAR, AUG 18 (DNA) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about heavy rains in different parts of the province from Wednesday till Friday.

A letter in this connection has been sent by PDMA to all Deputy Commissioners of the province to take precautionary measures to avert any human and material loss.

Tourists have also been advised to avoid visiting hilly areas during this period. People have been asked to contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency. =DNA

