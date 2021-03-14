Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak welcomes unity govt in Libya

| March 14, 2021
BREAKING 6

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the Cabinet proposed by the Prime Minister-designate of the brotherly State of Libya and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity. We wish the Libyan parliamentary and political leaderships every success.

We appreciate the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, which has led to this outcome. We also acknowledge the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Libya.

Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya. We remain committed to advancing our bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international for a, the Foreign Office statement added.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

Light snowfall in Kumrat, Dir valley attracts dense crowd of visitors

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 : A dense crowed of snow lovers from various parts of theRead More

BREAKING 6

Pak welcomes unity govt in Libya

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the Cabinet proposed byRead More

  • ‘Chinese vaccine Sinopharm safe for people above 60’, Nausheen Hamid

  • PM’s ‘Ehsaas Mobile Langar project’ depicts Jinnah’s vision of welfare state : Aon Abbas

  • Pakistan-Uzbekistan Relations on Positive Trajectory: ECI-CIRS Webinar

  • PM’s ‘Green Pakistan’ vision guarantees prosperous future: Rukhsana Naveed

  • President emphasizes need to augment country’s perception as vibrant society

  • PM to inaugurate first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday

  • NA secretariat closed for four days after surge in COVID cases

  • Indonesia to establish a state-of-the-art noodle factory in Faisalabad

    • Comments are Closed