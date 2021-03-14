Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Light snowfall in Kumrat, Dir valley attracts dense crowd of visitors

March 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 : A dense crowed of snow lovers from various parts of the country thronged Kumrat and upper Dir valley on weekend to catch glimpse of white powdery snow capped hill station that are giving mesmerizing sights and famous for its scenic beauty.

Due to weekend hordes of tourists in Kumrat valley were seen enjoying the snowfall and spending happy moments with their families and friends.

According to locals in Kumrat, tourists were seen taking selfies and photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic.

They added that with the light rain and snow a great crowd was observed at hotels, restaurants and stalls of Pakoras, fries and coffee/tea, where people were enjoying hot food and hot drinks to keep themselves warm.

A visitor talking to private channel said Kumrat is a beautiful valley in Pakistan and it is one of the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a picturesque spot for visitors from all over the Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Another visitor said he could not express the beauty of the snow-covered Kumrat valley in words, adding, they are enjoying themselves by throwing snow balls on each other.

An official of PTDC said that we are trying our best to facilitate tourists in hilly areas, adding, visitors should not be allowed to visit these areas without violating Covid-19 SOPs.

