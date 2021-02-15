COAS Gen. Bajwa visits training area in Thar Desert

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RAWALPINDI, FEB 15 – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited training area in Thar Desert near Chhor. COAS  witnessed ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment.

The training exercise Jidar Ul Hadeed involves integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in a defensive role.

On arrival in the field area, COAS was given  detailed briefing by exercise commander on the aim and objectives of ongoing exercise and drills/procedures being practiced to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield.

The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on 28 Feb.

While lauding the standard of training of participating troops, COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation.

Vigorous training and highest standard of preparedness in peacetime are the only guarantors of peace, COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

