FM Qureshi condoles with Nigerian Counterpart over loss of precious lives

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and offered heartfelt condolences over the loss of more than 100 precious lives in a dastardly terrorist attack in Nigeria.

Foreign Minister also prayed for the safe and swift return of nearly 50 Nigerians, including women, that were reportedly taken hostages or abducted. “We are confident that our Nigerian brethren shall rise from this tragedy with resilience and forbearance”, Foreign Minister Qureshi observed.

Expressing solidarity with Nigeria, the Foreign Minister added that “Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with brotherly Nigerians in this hour of national mourning. We condemn this act of terrorism in the strongest terms.”

Appreciating Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Nigeria, and its unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack, Foreign Minister Onyeama noted that the sentiments expressed were a source of solace and strength for the people of Nigeria.