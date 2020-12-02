Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UK approves use of vaccine from next week

| December 2, 2020
321816_8869941_updates

LONDON – We applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla was quoted by Guardian.

“As we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world. With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic.”
According to the BBC, Pfizer-BioNTech was among a group of companies that had managed to develop a vaccine from concept to reality. The process to develop it took only 10 months.
The channel reported that the group that is most likely too receive the vaccine first are people at highest risk.
The channel reported that the these groups may receive the first stocks of the vaccine before Christmas.
The vaccine has to be administered in two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

321816_8869941_updates

UK approves use of vaccine from next week

LONDON – We applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment andRead More

2

FM Qureshi condoles with Nigerian Counterpart over loss of precious lives

DNA ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey OnyeamaRead More

  • AIOU uploads admissions merit lists on website

  • Pakistan welcomes announcement of agreement between Afghan parties

  • COMSTECH-IFS approve 33 million rupees science projects in OIC states

  • Delegation of PID Lahore visits Virtual University

  • CGSS, Embassy of Azerbaijan discuss ways to promote institutional cooperation

  • PM Imran approves civil servants efficiency and discipline rules

  • SC adjourns further hearing of Daniel Pearl murder case

  • IHC terms Nawaz proclaimed offender in appeals pertaining to Al Azizia, Avenfield references

    • Comments are Closed