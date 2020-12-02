UK approves use of vaccine from next week

LONDON – We applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla was quoted by Guardian.

“As we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world. With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic.”

According to the BBC, Pfizer-BioNTech was among a group of companies that had managed to develop a vaccine from concept to reality. The process to develop it took only 10 months.

The channel reported that the group that is most likely too receive the vaccine first are people at highest risk.

The channel reported that the these groups may receive the first stocks of the vaccine before Christmas.

The vaccine has to be administered in two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.