12 security cameras installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, November 8, 2020: A total of 12 cameras at main gates of Sabzi Mandi and 164 CCTV cameras at shops have been installed after coordination of police with traders as the latter were sensitized about proper security measures in the area.

Such coordination is being ensured following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ad DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed under platform of

Neighborhood Watch System.

On Sunday, SP Industrial Area zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh alongwith DSP Khalid Awan, SHO Sabzi Mandi, Chairman market Committee Khushdil khan Hoti visited the sabzi mandi and checked the security arrangements along with Chairman Market union Abdullah Hanif and other traders.

Due to efforts of police and Neighborhood Watch Committee, it was told that 164 shop keepers have installed new CCTV cameras while 12 cameras have been already installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi. Three safe city cameras are already functional there while 30 guards are performing security duty in Sabzi Mandi to maintain peace. On the occasion, Committee members and security guards were also briefed about preventive measures of Covid-19.

The visiting officials of Islamabad police were ensured full cooperation in implementation of SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus. Police efforts to ensure security were also lauded and evey possible cooperation was assured to further improve it.