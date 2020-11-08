Punjab govt taking steps to develop remote districts: Chairman PAC
ATTOCK, NOV 8 – Punjab govt is taking all out efforts for the development of
remote districts through initiating a number of projects in various
areas.
The government has allocated a huge amount for a number of development
schemes including provision of health and educational facilities,
metaling, repair and rehabilitation of roads especially in remote
areas.
Chairman PAC Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking
to journalists here on Sunday at his residence.
He said formal approval for construction of Mother and Child Health
Care Hospital with the capacity of 200 beds and an estimated amount of
more than three billion rupees has been alloted.
Foundation stone lying ceremony of the hospital would be held soon, he
said adding, this hospital would ensure better health facilities.
Bokhari said all basic health units have been upgraded and now round
the clock facilities were being provided to the people .
He said three busy roads of the Attock would be repaired with the cost
of Rs 108.619 million including Zamzama Sanjwal Road, Sattar Chowk to
islam Line Chowk and GT Road to Kamra village road . He said work on
these roads would start shortly. DNA
