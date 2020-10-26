CDA, SBP sign MoU with 1Link to launch a mobile application

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan signed a MoU with 1Link to launch a mobile application for facilitating the masses in online banking here on Monday. The MoU signed upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad.

Members Finance CDA, Members Administration, Director Generals, and Directors of CDA attended the signing ceremony. From 1 Link side the Chief Executive Officer, Najeeb Agrawalaa was present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Members Finance CDA said that whole world has been digitalized, therefore CDA has also decided to provide best facilities to masses.

The current era is the era of the digital transactions. Citizens will be able to pay their property taxes, sales taxes, revenue, water sanitation charges, land transfer charges, and other bills through this app. People will be able to pay their bills through branches of the State Bank while sitting at their homes. They will also be provided with the receipts. CDA is committed to provide best facilities to the masses of capital, they added.

CEO 1Link, Najeeb Agrawalla said that 1Link will provide three facilities to the customers including internet, mobile banking, and ATM banking.