PDO, PNCA organize stage play titled “Barzakh”

ISLAMABAD – Pattan development organization in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Islamabad organized a stage play titled “Barzakh” at PNCA open air theatre on 3rd and 4th October 2020.

This stage play was written and directed by Mr. William Pervaz with the main lead Mr Zabir Sarhadi. It was a serious play about a specific group of people who use religion for their personal benefits.

The story moves around a character who was dead a long ago and his body was narrating the story of his death at graveyard. The producer also used Sufi Kafies, and music for enhancing the effects. It was a fine play with on point performances and spreading a message of peace, love and equality.

The audience appreciated the performance and efforts of PNCA for promotion of serious theatre.