PNCA launches one year online film production course

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of the Arts officially launched one year online film production course. A ceremony was held on 3rd of October 2020 at Shakir Ali Mausam Lahore.

Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Mr Shafqat Mehmood was the guest of honour along with the Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed,Cultural Attache to the US Embassy Mr Philip Assis and Mr Kamran Lashari,Miyan Amjad Farzand Ali President Pakistan Film Producers Association.

Renowned showbiz celebrates like Syed Noor, Nisho,Sarmad Khoosat, Shahid Mehmood Nadeem,Wazir Afzal were also there to grace the occasion.Clips of a special video package was presented showcasing songs from 1950 to 2020. The audience really enjoyed and applauded experencing the nostalgia . A special video was exhibited by Rameez Anwar the grandson of the legendary Khawaja Khursheed Anwar who is now a composer and create music in USA. Rameez has expressed his willingness to work with Pakistani film indusrty.

The Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Mr Shafqat Mehmood cordially appreciated the participation of all the respected guests. He was pleased by the creativity of that initiative. Responding to the request from different icons of film industry for setting up an archives and a film institute he said that we are looking into the possibilities and trying our best to setup a proper academy for training film professionals. He said that, I am glad that we are having this event at Shakir Ali museum as there have been serious attempts to renovate and revive Shakir Ali,s house as a hub of artistic activity.

DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed gave a brief over view about that online one year program in film production. She stated that the students will be encouraged to be innovative in their approach as they sharpen their skills in expressing their ideas. The curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment. The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making. Various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused area of interest.

Famous actor,director and film maker Mr Sarmad Sultan Khoosat who is also the part of that program introduced the rest of faculty members to the audience. The team comprises of eight members having the vast international exposure in their respected fields. It includes Mr Aijaz Gul who is a film critic with two degrees in Cinema from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Published four books on films and working as freelance film critic. Mr Peter Bussian who is an American independent filmmaker, photographer and visual media consultant.

He has studied film at the Anthropology Film Center in Santa Fe and at the Columbia University MFA film program. He has worked with renowned cinematographers and photographers. MS Lisa Lucas who is Emmy award winning writer/ producer for film, TV and new media including documentary, reality, pilots, presentation reels, development/adaptation of source material to pitch packages with extensive experience of directing in the field. Dr Andre F Nebe from Germany,he studied film-directing at the University of Hamburg and has been working as a freelance director, author and producer in the film and television industry since 2004. Mr Saim Sadiq who is a Pakistani filmmaker with an undergraduate degree in Anthropology and a graduate degree in film directing from Columbia University.

Author & Social Scientist Dr. Fouzia Saeed (DG PNCA). She has a Ph.D. in Education and a Master’s in Design from the University of Minnesota, USA. She has written extensively about the heritage of Pakistani performing arts, both stage and film. Mr Tabish Habib who is an American-Pakistani award winning filmmaker.

He has an undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco in Media studies, Business and Film Studies. He also has a Master of Arts in Film & Television Production at the Met film School located at London’s prestigious Ealing Studios.

Famous writer & Executive Director Ajoka theatre,Mr Shahid Mehmood Nadeem introduced the students and stated that “the unique aspect of that program is that we have participants from Gilgit Baltistan to Turbat and Jamshoro. It has diversity and we hope it will infuse new life into the film industry fraternity”.