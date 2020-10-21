Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak headed in right direction finally; current account in surplus: PM

| October 21, 2020
IMRAN KHAN 5

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday said that Pakistan is headed in right direction finally as the current account was in surplus of $73 million in September

The premier took to Twitter and said the surplus for first quarter was brought to $792 million as compared to the deficit of $1,492 during the same time last year.

PM Imran Khan further said that exports grew by 29 percent and remittances grew by nine percent over previous month. He termed the development as great news for Pakistan. = DNA

