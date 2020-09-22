Ameer Muqam says PTI damaged country’s economy

DNA

SWAT, SEPT 22- Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Ameer Muqam has said that Pakistan tehreek Insaf (PTI) had damaged the country’s economy and has failed in all fronts.

He was addressing to party workers and supporters here on Tuesday at koza bandai, where bakhtawar khan, mumtaz khan, adil rasheed and many other along with thousands of supporters and workers left different political parties and join PML N.

On this occasion Fazal Rahman No no, Habib Ali, Muhammad Ali shah and other local party leaders were also present. Ameer muqam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made fake Promises to the entire nation during election campaign, Imran khan led government broken their own 16 promises in the first month of his office.

Lamenting on Prime Minister Imran khan who claimed that KP Government has completed constructions of 350 dams which is completely baseless. The ground reality is something else and we have not seen even execution of a single dam what to speak of 350 dams.

He further added that chief Minister khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has push the province in the sea of problems and further aggravating the basic needs which will be hard to resolved in the coming years. Muqam said that useless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was trying to take credit for projects which was initiated by PML N government.

This government has nothing to show about their performance other than incompetence and inability so that’s why they are getting credit of our government projects, muqam added. He questioned why just only PML N and PPP was being targeted in the name of accountability.

The PML N leader also criticized the National Accountability Bureau for not taking action against the corruption in BRT Peshawar. He further went on saying Pakistan was on the brink of going bankrupt while the prime minister and his cabinet members were busy using abusive language against the opposition.