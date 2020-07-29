PNCA to mark Independence Day online

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 – Pakistan National Council of the Arts has chalked out different programs to be presented online to celebrate Independence Day. These programs include online painting competition and Declamation Contest among children. Children are invited to send their speech on topic “Hum Zinda Qaum Hain” by 12th of August to PNCA.

For painting competition, they have to send their works in any medium on “Hum Sab ka Pakistan”. “EID KAY MEHMAAN”will bring different prominent personalities of showbiz, performing arts and Culture to homes of their fans. where they can get to know more about them and have a chat with them also . PNCA’s website launching, musical program Sur Sajan, short film contest, and Children film festival is also a part of Independence Day Celebrations.

A special Eid show was recorded here at the PNCA auditorium. Popular folk singers Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi presented folk and national songs. Dancers of the National Performing Arts Group added colors to the program by presenting regional and cultural dances. Renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed presented tunes of popular national songs. Celebrated artist Laila Zuberi, Batin Farooqi participated in the program while Shamoon Hashmi was compering .

DG PNCA Dr. Fauzia Saeed while speaking on the importance of Independence Day said that PNCA remained active during ongoing pandemic period to keep the artists and art lovers connected through online programs with aim to provide entertainment to the homebound people and opportunity to the COVID19 affected artists from the remote areas. Independence Day programs are aimed to entertain and educate the youth about our cultural heroes and heritage of the country and to make them realize their responsibilities to work for the uplift of the country.