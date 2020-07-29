Outgoing Country Director of World Bank meets PM Imran Khan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 – Patchamuthu Illangovan, the outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were present.

Mr. Illangovan thanked the Prime Minister for his support during his stay in Pakistan. He recognized Pakistan’s efforts towards stabilization of economy and overall reform process including response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the partnership with World Bank and wished the out-going World Bank Country Director success for his next assignment.