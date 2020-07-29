Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Outgoing Country Director of World Bank meets PM Imran Khan

| July 29, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 – Patchamuthu Illangovan, the outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were present.

Mr. Illangovan thanked the Prime Minister for his support during his stay in Pakistan. He recognized Pakistan’s efforts towards stabilization of economy and overall reform process including response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the partnership with World Bank and wished the out-going World Bank Country Director success for his next assignment.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Accountability Court accepts plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 – The Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted plea bargain request ofRead More

0000

PNCA to mark Independence Day online

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 – Pakistan National Council of the Arts has chalked out differentRead More

  • FWMC has come up with a cleaning plan for Eid-ul-Adha

  • Pakistani IT Experts Explore Potential Of 5G Network in SEMENA Leadership Summit

  • Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigns

  • Outgoing Country Director of World Bank meets PM Imran Khan

  • Kulbhushan Jadhav: Review ordinance to be presented in Senate today

  • Zardari’s indictment in two NAB references deferred again

  • Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases reach 276,288 with 5892 deaths

  • PRCS to co-chair global committee on Covid-19 vaccination

    • Comments are Closed