DIG Wisal Fakhr Sultan visits Sector N5 North Operational Camera

DNA

ATTOCK, JULY 1 – A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hazro (Representative Nawa-e-Waqt) DIG Muhammad and Sal Fakhr Sultan at National Highways and Motorways Police Sector N5 North Operational Camera, Attock Khurd in which Sector Commander and all BAT Commanders participated.

In the meeting, Sector Commander North Jawad Shah gave a briefing on the performance and operational affairs of the sector. On the occasion, the DIG directed the officers and employees of all sectors to take special precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona (COVID-19) in the country.

Regarding the violations on National Highways, the DIG asked the officers in all sectors to take action against illegal encroachments. He expressed these views while visiting Kamra and Attock Khurd.

Temporarily suspend or cancel their route permits for continuous lane violations and revoke the licenses of habitual reckless drivers. Cancel and brief motorcyclists on the importance of helmets and arrange for free distribution of helmets.

Finally, special emphasis should be placed on all officers to perform their duties in good faith and honesty and to treat road users with high morals and ensure their safety, better transportation and timely assistance. DNA

=============================