Attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is reprehensible: Tahir Sadiq

ATTOCK: JULY 1 – Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Member National Assembly Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq strongly condemned the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He said that the whole nation values the sacrifices of the martyrs and stands with their families.

Talking to media, he said that the attack of cowardly enemy on Pakistan Stock Exchange was tantamount to attack on national security and economy. Police salute its bodyguards for timely action by Rangers and protection from any major loss. The sacrifices of martyrs will not be in vain.

He appealed to the provincial and federal governments to Provide immediate assistance to the families of the martyrs. One of the relatives of the martyrs should be given a government job and the family should be given a free.

