Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is reprehensible: Tahir Sadiq

| July 1, 2020
1
DNA
ATTOCK: JULY 1 – Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Member National Assembly Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq strongly condemned the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He said that the whole nation values the sacrifices of the martyrs and stands with their families.
Talking to media, he said that the attack of cowardly enemy on Pakistan Stock Exchange was tantamount to attack on national security and economy. Police salute its bodyguards for timely action by Rangers and protection from any major loss. The sacrifices of martyrs will not be in vain.
He appealed to the provincial and federal governments to Provide immediate assistance to the families of the martyrs. One of the relatives of the martyrs should be given a government job and the family should be given a free. DNA
=============================
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

500

SCO Secy General wishes success to Islamabad post

The Secretariat will continue to support relations and exchanges between mass media of the mеmЬеrRead More

500

Japanese envoy greets Pakistan army’s first female Lt Gen Nigar Johar

DNA ISLAMABAD, JULY 1 – MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has extended hisRead More

  • We democratic people, change brought a storm of destruction: Sheikh Aftab

  • DIG Wisal Fakhr Sultan visits Sector N5 North Operational Camera

  • Attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is reprehensible: Tahir Sadiq

  • Islamabad shares list of 324 Indian prisoners with Indian HC

  • Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process with Central Asian Ministers

  • China-Pak Gwadar Faqeer Middle School’s expansion successfully completed

  • Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned to register protest

  • PIAF lauds OGRA action against companies responsible for fuel dearth

    • Comments are Closed