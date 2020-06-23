FAISALABAD MSc Students Agricultural University Training Workshop for Faisalabad Locust invasion havoc to avoid

M. TAHIR / DNA

FAISALABAD, JUNE 23, Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Agricultural University In collaboration with Faisalabad In different districts of the country for effective treatment of locust heart Launched training workshop for 25 interns selected for field activities. Under which MSc students are equipped with training Balochistan Tharparkar And in the deserts of Cholistan We will provide practical training to farmers to eradicate locusts The workshop started in the syndicate room of the university Of the opening session Special Guest Federal Secretary National Food Security was Omar Hameed Khan While the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf (Hilal Imtiaz) attended the function as the guest of honor.

Addressing the participants at the video link Federal Secretary National Food Security Omar Hameed Khan said That National Locust Control Center has been set up in collaboration with NDMA for effective control and eradication of locust heart. So that the locust heart through an integrated strategy

To ensure the remediation of He said that locusts are the heart of every national food security

In the case of the big challenge However, he is hopeful that the National Disaster Management Authority And provincial authorities with the assistance of relevant agencies

It will definitely succeed in its effective remedy. He said that to eradicate the locust heart Soon 6 new aircraft will be part of the field activities The campaign to eradicate it will gain extraordinary strength He hoped that the trainees Young lower level field staff and Farmers with all safety precautions Will provide spray support He said that the case of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhrumam I have found dynamic leadership in the agriculture of this country And they expect That soon the locusts will be able to face a big challenge like heart And he said that agriculture is in the national growth rate 19% stake In order to increase the federal government, all provincial governments Keeping in touch with So that again a profitable And be promoted as a priority business unit.

He said that his ministry of agricultural development And Agricultural University experts for effective eradication of locust heart Values her efforts And expects That the research and development cell set up here will surely break through. Federal Secretary Omar Hameed Khan said Of the scholars trained under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, 10 are from Balochistan while 15 are from Tharparkar and Locust breeding grounds in the deserts of Cholistan

But to the farmers there for its prevention and effective control Provide practical training The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf (Hilal Imtiaz) said That government officials involved in the effective treatment of locust heart For field staff and farmers of Pakistan

Fighting for food security So they think that the locusts to prevent a heart attack Field staff spraying

Take all precautionary measures Because of minor omissions in the use of chemicals

It can endanger their health and life “In the current challenge of the locust heart,” he said

The field of entomology has emerged And all government agencies are at war with it Entomologists have high expectations And they think the university was established The Research and Development Cell will definitely meet these expectations And. He said that in the current situation, Pakistan Locust Hearts ‘Climate Change Disasters’ Unexpected rains and floods pose a number of challenges However, the government’s actions are sincere and serious He hopes for a coordinated strategy soon They will succeed in overcoming it. He said that of Pakistan There is almost no competition in Afghanistan and Iran Therefore, locusts do not meet their nutritional needs in these countries But it turns to Pakistan And fresh locust heart attacks in the near future Expected for which at the government as well as at the farmer level Our preparedness will play a key role in this He termed the training of interns as an important milestone It is expected that the youth involved in the training will be in other districts

Local people during their field activities With the proper method of spraying on the heart Will definitely inform.