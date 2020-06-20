Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Second year student dies by suicide in Lahore

| June 20, 2020
A second year student was found dead in his room Saturday afternoon, the Lahore police confirmed.

The police said that the 20-year-old took his own life after his family members stopped him from playing PUBG, an online multiplayer battle royale game.

He had a fight with his father last night after which he went to his room and locked it. His family members knocked on his door in the morning but when he didn’t answer they broke it and found his body inside. They then called the police.

The family said that they don’t want to conduct a postmortem examination of the body after which it was handed over to them.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999
