Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephone call with President of Nigeria

DNA

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, today.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including the unprecedented socio-economic challenges arising out of the Covid-19 Pandemic. They agreed that Pakistan and Nigeria faced similar circumstances.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Government and people of Nigeria, and commended their effective measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted exceptional challenge faced by developing countries to save lives from Covid-19 as well fighting poverty and hunger. While noting encouraging response from the UN, IMF, the World Bank and other stakeholders, the Prime Minister underscored the need for additional measures and resources imperative for regenerating growth and livelihoods.

In this context, the Prime Minister highlighted his call for “Global Initiative for Debt Relief” for developing countries. President Buhari expressed support for the initiative.

The two leaders agreed that both sides would work closely in New York alongside the UN Secretary-General and other interested countries and partners to advance the shared goals.

Expressing satisfaction at the current level of cooperation, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to further deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria, particularly in the trade and economic domains, in the context of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” Initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended a cordial invitation to President Buhari to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.