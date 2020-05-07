Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak, Uzbekistan ties to be cemented further

Islamabad, May 07, 2020: Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a meeting with H.E Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan & Ambassador of Uzbekistan (via Video Link).

 

During the negotiations, the parties discussed measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection, eliminate its negative consequences on the economies of both countries

 

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Razak Dawood Prime Minister Adviser on Commerce has expressed desire to cultivate even deeper business relations with Uzbekistan.

He expressed these views during a video meeting between him the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

The meeting that took place on Thursday was facilitated by Embassy of Uzbekistan in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commerce Ministry. Ambassador of  Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov and other embassy officials were also present on the occasion.2b4e323e-7d5c-41ba-9242-20df4efbe0c8

During the negotiations, the parties discussed measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection, eliminate its negative consequences on the economies of both countries, as well as the current bilateral Uzbek-Pak trade and economic interaction and its prospects, including cooperation on diversification and development of interregional transport and logistics cooperation.

The event was held in a very positive manner and the parties reached a wide range of agreements to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two fraternal States.

Islamabad, May 07, 2020: Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a meeting with H.E Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan & Ambassador of Uzbekistan (via Video Link).

