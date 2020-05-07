Govt alive to issues of newspaper hawkers: Bapi

ISLAMABAD, MAY 7 (DNA) -Aun Abbas Bapi, managing director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, has said that newspaper hawkers are the most important part of the newspaper industry and the government will do everything possible to help them to overcome their financial difficulties.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Tika Khan, Secretary General of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation and Zafar Bakhtawari, Former President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his office. Bait ul Mal member from Islamabad Sardar Zahid Akbar was also present on the occasion.

Aoun Abbas Bapi further said that the government will provide all possible support to the newspaper hawkers to continue their business with utmost respect and dignity. He said that the current economic crisis has affected every section of the society including newspaper hawkers. We will use all our resources to help and support them.

Secretary General of All Pakisran Akhbar Farosh Federation Tika Khan said on the occasion that newspaper hawkers are facing serious financial difficulties nowadays and it has become difficult for more than one lakh newspaper hawkers in the country to make a living. He also requested prime Minister and Minister for information and Broadcasting for financial assistance. He further said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal should come forward to help the newspaper hawkers in this regard.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said on the occasion that newspaper hawkers in Islamabad as well as across the country are a highly organized force. He requested government to provide financial support and should go a step further to help them. If there are some difficulties in the Ehsas program through which the newspaper hawkers cannot be helped, then the government should make arrangements to help the newspaper hawkers through other organisations.=DNA