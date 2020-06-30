Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

118 more lose lives as Covid-19 toll jumps to 4,304, case count to 209,336

| June 30, 2020
ISLAMABAD: As many as 118 people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 4,304.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,846 new infections were detected after 20,930 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 209,336.

More than 1.28 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,530 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 98,503 patients have recuperated from the disease.

81,955 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 75, 501 in Punjab, 26,115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,426  in Balochistan, 12, 775 in Islamabad, 1,065 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,470 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pandemic not even close to over

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over as global death toll passed half a million and cases surge in Latin America and the United States.

In a statement in Geneva, World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the number of infections recorded worldwide rose to more than 10 million.

He said lockdown measures have crippled global economy, while pandemic is actually speeding up.

