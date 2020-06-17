More than $100 million of credit resources to be allocated for service sector projects

On June 16, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on development of services and domestic tourism.

The Head of the state dwelt on the epidemiological situation in the country and drew attention to the fact that recently the number of people infected with coronavirus has significantly increased, moreover, many cases are detected among the population.

In particular, over the past two weeks 482 out of 551 cases were detected among the population in the city of Tashkent. It is regrettable that in 57 cases, the source of infection remains unknown. Such a disturbing situation is also observed in Tashkent, Navoi and Kashkadarya regions.

“All of this shows that the situation with coronavirus is becoming increasingly complex. The moment has come for a significant increase in vigilance and responsibility in the fight against the pandemic. At this stage, we must strictly follow the quarantine rules, no matter how difficult it is. Each of us must carry out the work carefully, thoroughly considering the consequences, deeply aware of the responsibility not only to ourselves, but also to the family and children. Otherwise, all our efforts will come to naught. I am sure that our generous and courageous people, having gained a lot of knowledge and experience during this time, will worthily overcome this stage”, said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Republican Special Commission has been instructed to strengthen disinfection and sanitary control in enterprises and markets, in shopping malls and organizations that resume business, to expand awareness-raising among the population through the media, as well as in labor collectives. The importance of regular testing among employees of all institutions providing services and whose activity involves direct contact with the population was emphasized. The service sector is one of the main sources of employment both in cities and in rural areas. Its share in the gross domestic product of Uzbekistan is 35 percent. According to the International Labour Organization, an increase in the service industry by 1 percent will reduce the number of poor by 1.5 percent. At the meeting, it was noted that the possibilities of the service sector in Uzbekistan are not fully used. It is indicated that local services such as repair of household appliances, dry cleaning, computer design, accounting, advertising, paid medical care are not sufficiently developed. This indicates the huge potential in the service sector. According to estimates, at least 160 thousand jobs can be created in this sector of the economy. 21 young freelance programmers are working in the city of Tashkent, Bukhara, Navoi and the capital regions. These specialists export services for $50 thousand per year and are in the top 3 percent of the Top Talent rating. The Head of the state noted the importance of supporting such talented youth, creating conditions for training the population in providing modern services. The Deputy Prime Minister was instructed to develop, together with the khokims, a program for developing the services sector in each district and city. At the same time, the task was set to streamline this sphere, to bring its methodology and statistics in line with international standards. Development of the sphere is impossible without financial support. For this reason, the President of Uzbekistan signed a resolution providing for the allocation from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of more than $100 million or more than 1 trillion UZS of credit resources for projects in the service sector. These funds will be allocated both through state and private banks with a rate of no more than 15 percent. It was emphasized that regional leaders should effectively seize this opportunity and develop specific projects that will allow creating more jobs in the service sector as soon as possible. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid special attention to the issues of training and employment of graduates. This year, more than 451 thousand graduated from schools, 188 thousand boys and girls graduated from colleges. Even taking into account the increase in admission quotas this year, 103 thousand will be able to enter higher education institutions, and 90 thousand of them will go to technical colleges. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of the employment of the rest of the youth. In addition, this year 71 thousand students are graduating from higher education institutions. “Which of the khokims is thinking about this problem, who personally met with the graduates? Where will our young boys and girls apply for employment tomorrow? Is there a reserve of jobs for them in the region?” the Head of the state raised a question.