Uzbek-Swiss Bilateral Agreement on National Water Resources Management Project has been signed

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, JUNE 17 –– The Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan represented by the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) and the Government of Switzerland represented by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) signed the Agreement on the National Water Resources Management Project (NWRM) in Uzbekistan, Phase 2. The Agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. Olivier Chave, the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Uzbekistan and Minister of Water Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Shavkat Khamraev.

“The new Phase of the National Water Resources Management project is designed as a logical extension of SDC’s interventions within the framework of its Central Asian Regional Water Programme. The project will contribute to improving livelihoods of rural population through integrated water resources management in Uzbekistan”, – says Sokhib Akramov, Program Manager, Swiss Embassy in Uzbekistan .

The project will support the water sector reform by assisting the MoWR in creating overall strategic and regulatory Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) framework for the country’s water sector. It will include finalization of the Water Sector Development Concept 2020-2030 and drafting of the Water Management and Irrigation Sector Strategy based on the IWRM principles to achieve the water sector’ sustainability. In parallel, the project will empower the Information Analytical Resource Center (IARC) under the MoWR as the driver for the implementation of the IWRM framework.

In a medium-term perspective, capacities of farmers and water management organizations to use water resources efficiently and sustainably will be built at local level and innovative irrigation technologies allowing transition to advanced intensive farming practices will be promoted across Uzbekistan. Accordingly, the project aims at strengthening water saving technology related knowledge base in the vocational colleges specialized on agriculture and water management as well as among farmers. The project will also focus on modern ICT-based knowledge dissemination tools, with special emphasis on promoting empowerment of women in water management sector.

The Phase 2 of the project will be implemented from 2020 to 2024 with the overall budget of 4.6 million Swiss Francs.