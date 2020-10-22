10 more coronavirus deaths, 736 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan reported 10 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,702.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 736 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 325,480.

There are a total of 9,642 active cases of the coronavirus as 309,136 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 142,641 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 102,107 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,810, Balochistan 15,738, Islamabad 18,438, Gilgit Baltistan 4,107 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,630.

As many as 591 patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had noted that COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its ugly head in Pakistan again and said the government is anticipating to get a clearer picture on the situation within next two weeks.

He said the virus claimed 19 deaths across the country just yesterday and warned if precautionary measures are not strictly observed, the country could face health threats.