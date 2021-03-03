Zaheer Babar likely to be new air chief

ISLAMABAD: Zaheer Babar is likely to be the new air chief as the incumbent Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will retire on March 18. The new air chief is therefore likely to lead fly past on March 23.

Sources say that a panel of four senior most air marshals shall be sent to the prime minister for his approval. The prime minister then will pick one name for this coveted slot.

Nauman Ali, Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Javed Saeed, Haseeb Piracha, Zahid Mahmood and Amir Masood are currently the senior most air marshals.

Zaheer Babar stands more chances sources disclosed. Zaheer Babar has served on a number of important positions.