Senate Polls: Shehbaz, Khursheed, Asif reach parliament to cast votes

| March 3, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Leader of Opposition in National Assembly reached the parliament to exercise his right to vote in the ongoing Senate election.

Talking to newsmen, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that the government’s bad performance will cause its failure.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is moving ahead correctly, each member has to cast vote today according to the conscience,” Sharif said.

“The election commission should ensure transparency in the election,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also presiding over the parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N.

The Speaker had issued productions orders for the opposition leaders in jails to exercise their right to vote in Senate election.

Another jailed leader of PML-N Khawaja Asif also presented in the parliament.

Veteran People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah, who has been imprisoned in an accountability reference in Sukkur, when reached in the parliament, he was welcomed with thumping desks by the opposition members.

According to reports, more than 185 members of the National Assembly had cast their votes by 11:00 AM to elect two senators from the federal capital.

