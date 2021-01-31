Xiaomi Introduces Latest Entry-Level King: Redmi 9T

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced a newer variant to the highly-acclaimed Redmi 9T, the new king of entry-level. Redmi 9T was designed to deliver the exceptional performance and multi-day battery life that users crave without compromising on photography capabilities and overall design.

Develop Cinematic Photos, Spend Less Time Editing

Redmi 9T is a photography powerhouse with its 48MP AI quad rear-camera. The device’s 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera accommodates large group photos and wide landscape shots without cropping, while its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor enable stunning close-up shots with professional-level bokeh. Redmi 9T is also equipped with a new movie frame feature that gives photos a more cinematic look and feels without editing. It also sports a new time-lapse feature that offers various speed and duration values for shooting so users can capture creative time-lapse photos without tapping a DSLR or other professional camera.

Performance Shines Through With Powerful Chipset And High-Capacity Battery

Despite its lightweight design, Redmi 9T packs a punch with its 6,000mAh (type) battery and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset. Combined with its 11nm energy-efficient processor, Redmi 9T delivers higher performance with less heat production and lower power consumption than previous generations. Moreover, MIUI battery saving mode and reverse wired charging capabilities help maximize all-day, and even multi-day usage. Redmi 9T comes with 18W fast charging and an in-box 22.5W charger.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone brand and has established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform with 289.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world.

In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to the previous year. Xiaomi also ranked 7th among internet companies on the list. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, and Hang Seng TECH Index.