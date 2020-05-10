Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Wuhan reports first new case in weeks

| May 10, 2020
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak started, has reported its first new case of Covid-19 for more than a month.

The case is one of 14 new infections reported by China’s National Health Commission. The patient, a 89-year-old man, is in critical condition and had previously been asymptomatic before testing positive, local media reported.

The man’s local residential community has been put under tight restrictions following the diagnosis, according to the reports.

China has reported a total of 82,901 cases and 4,633 deaths from Covid-19. Tight lockdown restrictions appear to have brought the spread under control.

