UK deaths ‘could exceed 100,000 if lockdown relaxed too quickly’

Scientific advisers to the UK government have reportedly warned that the country could suffer more than 100,000 deaths by the end of the year if lockdown measures are relaxed too quickly.

The Sunday Times reports that the government was warned about the potential death toll early last week, with an unnamed scientific adviser telling he newspaper: “There is very limited room for manoeuvre”.

PM Boris Johnson will make a speech to the nation on Sunday evening and is expected to set out a “roadmap” for easing the restrictions.

While the government is giving little away about what may be announced, here are some of the things to look out for.