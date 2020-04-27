Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Woman killed, 8-year-old girl injured in Indian firing along LoC

| April 27, 2020
0

RAWALPINDI, APR 27 –  A woman was killed and an eight-year-old girl injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violatons along the Line of Control.

The incident was confirmed on the ISPR director-general’s official Twitter handle.

The tweet read that the ceasefire violations took place in the Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors.  It said the troops “deliberately targeted the civilian population this [Monday] morning.”

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries. Injured child evacuated & being provided medical care,” the tweet read.

