Williams’ unbeaten 118 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 279-run target

| November 3, 2020
52

So that’s it from us in the first session. We will join you back once the action will be resume. That was quite some performance from Williams in particular who remained unbeaten on 118.

Update: Zimbabwe have post a more than competitve total of 278 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Update: Sean Williams registered his fourth ODI century in the 50-over format.

