Williams’ unbeaten 118 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 279-run target
So that’s it from us in the first session. We will join you back once the action will be resume. That was quite some performance from Williams in particular who remained unbeaten on 118.
Update: Zimbabwe have post a more than competitve total of 278 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
Update: Sean Williams registered his fourth ODI century in the 50-over format.
« Rising inflation: The silent pickpocket (Previous News)
(Next News) PM Imran rolls out power relief package for industries »
Related News
Zimbabwe in control of third ODI against Pakistan
WICKET: Donald Tiripano comprehensively cleans up Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan: 51-4 (11.2 overs) Babar is looking increasinglyRead More
Williams’ unbeaten 118 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 279-run target
So that’s it from us in the first session. We will join you back onceRead More
Comments are Closed