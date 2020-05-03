Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Wasim Akram picks Naseem Shah, others as dream choice pairs

| May 3, 2020
Bowling legend Wasim Akram named Sarfaraz Nawaz and Fazal Mahmood as his dream bowling pair from the past.

Akram, in a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), showered praises on the duo for their respective abilities.

“I’ve played with many great players like Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq but if I had to choose someone from the past it would have to Nawaz and Mahmood,” he says.

