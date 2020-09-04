KARACHI, SEP 04 (DNA) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan PTI government extended helping hand and very conducive environment has been provided for trade and investment in Pakistan and the business community of UK and Pakistan can get benefit by enhancing current bilateral trade volume among two countries.

He stated this while addressing Virtual Investment and Trade Opportunity Forum 2020 organized by UK Pakistan Business Council (UKIPBC) on Thursday. The forum was conducted by General Secretary UKPBC Atta ul Haq form London while the session was organized under the supervision of Mr. M Khaurshid Barlas from Pakistan.

The forum was represented by Chairman UK Pakistan Business Council Ambassador Javed Malik, President UK Chapter Mr. Saleem Sheikh, President Pakistan Chapter M. Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Board of Investment & Trade Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Minister for Trade & Investment London UK M. Shafiq A Shahzad, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

A large number of experts, representatives of various Trade Organizations, professionals and general public participated in the high level Forum and questioned about the proceedings and deliberations of speakers. Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar highlighted the salient features of Federal and Provincial Government adopted for promotion of trade and industry.

He said that grievances of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved on priority basis and Overseas Commissions are working up to district level which can be contacted to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis. He also mentioned various steps including establishing special tribunals for early decision of overseas Pakistanis court cases.

Chairman Board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan appreciated the valuable contribution of UKPBC for linking all related organizations for the cause of trade and commerce promotion among UK and Pakistan. He said Pakistan has given huge incentives and concessions to the investors and traders and large numbers of International organizations are in our contact for their investment in Pakistan.

Minister for Trade & Investment London UK M. Shafiq A. Shahzad talking on the occasion said that there is huge potential of trade opportunities in UK for Pakistan after brexit and the Embassy of Pakistan in London is already working on it to extend all possible assistance to business community.

Chairman FIEDMFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq deliberating on the subject briefed about the working and attractions provided by FIEDMFC to investors and said that first time in the history of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced historical incentives for foreign investors and infrastructure has been developed to facilitate investors.

Chairman UKPBC Ambassador Javed Malik in his address said that the prime objective of UK Pakistan Business Council is to play its due role in economic development of Pakistan especially after COVID-19 situation and under the patronage of President UK and Pakistan Chapter, very successful conference and roundtable talks had been organized with the active participants of stakeholders.

President UKPBC UK Chapter Saleem Sheikh was of the view that Council. M Khurshid Barlas expressed his gratitude to all participants, especially, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and said that collaborated efforts would enable business community to avail trade and investment opportunities being provided in UK and Pakistan.

He said more high level sessions would be organized to discuss business related matters with the objective to provide maximum facilities to the business community and enhancing exports of Pakistan. =DNA

