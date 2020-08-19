Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 – The Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov is expected to visit Pakistan in September 2020.

The Charge d’ Affaires at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan Lt. Colonel Sadullah Tashmotov visited the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad on Wednesday and met the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to discuss deepening of the economic relations between the two Countries.

They also discussed the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov to Pakistan which hopefully will take place in September 2020.

Earlier in May 2020, Abdul Razak Dawood invited the Uzbek deputy prime minister to visit Pakistan along with a delegation to discuss bilateral economic relations.

During the meeting, the adviser reiterated that the trade and investment relations between the two Countries will be strengthened through institutional mechanisms and private sector joint ventures.

Abdul Razak Dawood emphasized the importance of developing connectivity for harnessing and deepening the bilateral relationship.

The adviser added that Pakistan is keen to develop backward and forward linkages in textile, leather, pharmaceutical, and agriculture sector with Uzbekistan.

During the visit of the Uzbek deputy prime minister, both sides will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of ‘Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment’.

The inaugural session of the Joint Working Group is also likely to be held during the visit.

Both sides agreed to work together for improving connectivity, establishing banking channels, and enhancing bilateral trade.

In the meeting with the Uzbek deputy prime minister in May, discussions were held on business to business cooperation as well as utilization of Gwadar and Karachi ports for trade.

All these suggestions will also be taken up in the upcoming visit of Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister.

In addition, the Uzbek envoy discussed the development of connectivity through road, rail and air linkages between both Countries.

The Uzbek Charge d’ Affaires also expressed interest in the use of Sialkot International Airport for trade.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation and were hopeful that the upcoming visit will help in advancing the bilateral trade and economic ties.