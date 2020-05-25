Citizens of Uzbekistan feel their social security, – Polish experts

Tashkent, Uzbekistan DNA) – A meeting with representatives of the Civil Defense Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment of Poland was held at the diplomatic mission of our country in Warsaw, Dunyo reports.

A thorough discussion of measures taken by the Government of Uzbekistan to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters in Bukhara and Syrdarya regions in connection with the breakthrough of the dam of the Sardoba reservoir took place. These events, as noted by the Polish participants in the meeting, were a test of strength of the Government and people of Uzbekistan, which once again showed responsibility, cohesion and competence in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters. This was manifested in the timely evacuation of residents who lost their shelter to safe places, the mobilization of forces and means to further prevent threats, distribute food and ensure peace of the population.

Representatives of the Polish departments noted the high role of the created government commission, coordinating the situation in the affected areas of Bukhara and Syrdarya regions. Immediate provision of vital necessities, the allocation of financial resources, the collection of sponsorship, the provision of construction materials, medical care and medicines.

Particular attention was paid to the decision of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to build new housing for the affected families, to provide it for free, while leaving at their disposal the land plots where these families used to live and work. This, according to the representative of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, J. Kalka, was a manifestation of the high humanity, complicity and compassion of the Uzbek authorities for their citizens who feel their social security, especially in conditions of nature’s test.

The representative of the Ministry of the Environment A. Sokolovsky emphasized the importance and special role of sponsorship in similar cases. “We know that so far humanitarian aid is being sent from all regions of Uzbekistan, the financial resources of ordinary citizens who, out of compassion for their fellow countrymen, send food, bedding, clothes and money to the victims. This again showed the role of the mahalla in modern Uzbek society.”