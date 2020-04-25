Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbek President felicitates Pakistani President, PM on Ramazan

| April 25, 2020
1

 

 

TASHKENT (DNA) – Shavkat Mirziyoyev the President of Uzbekistan has congratulated Pakistani leadership on the occasion of Ramazan.

 

I a letter addressed to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan , the Uzbek president said that he was pleased to send You my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the coming holy month of Ramadan, which all Muslims look forward to with great anticipation and joy, full of happiness and blessings.

 

“I firmly believe that the close cooperation and multifaceted partnership based on the principles of solidarity, mutual trust and respect between our friendly People will continue to develop rapidly and effectively through our high-level dialogue and joint efforts.

 

In these difficult days, when patience and compassion will increase, I ask Almighty Allah to grant You and the brotherly people of Pakistan good health, peace and prosperity”, the letter concluded.

 

He said he was confident that the multifaceted, long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries further, which are closely linked by centuries-old ties of friendship, will continue to strengthen.=DNA

 

 

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Indian cargo plane lands at Islamabad airport for fuel

DNA ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): An Indian cargo plane landed at Islamabad International Airport forRead More

7985013051587451777

PM-formed Think-tank identifies key areas to boost economy during Covid crisis

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chaired theRead More

  • Rise in hatred against Muslims in India

  • Shops in Islamabad to remain closed after 5 pm

  • CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of Construction Industry Ordinance

  • Uzbek President felicitates Pakistani President, PM on Ramazan

  • 2ND MEDICAL sortie from China arrives

  • PAKISTAN NAVY CONDUCTS LIVE WEAPONS FIRING IN NORTH ARABIAN SEA

  • First KP doctor dies of coronavirus

  • Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging

    • Comments are Closed