Uzbek President felicitates Pakistani President, PM on Ramazan

TASHKENT (DNA) – Shavkat Mirziyoyev the President of Uzbekistan has congratulated Pakistani leadership on the occasion of Ramazan.

I a letter addressed to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan , the Uzbek president said that he was pleased to send You my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the coming holy month of Ramadan, which all Muslims look forward to with great anticipation and joy, full of happiness and blessings.

“I firmly believe that the close cooperation and multifaceted partnership based on the principles of solidarity, mutual trust and respect between our friendly People will continue to develop rapidly and effectively through our high-level dialogue and joint efforts.

In these difficult days, when patience and compassion will increase, I ask Almighty Allah to grant You and the brotherly people of Pakistan good health, peace and prosperity”, the letter concluded.

He said he was confident that the multifaceted, long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries further, which are closely linked by centuries-old ties of friendship, will continue to strengthen.=DNA