ISLAMABAD, JUNE 5 (DNA) – The Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov will leave Pakistan on Saturday after completing his term in Pakistan.

Ambassador Furqat spent almost five years in Pakistan. He has been appointed as Dy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. In his farwell message the ambassador said

“ I will depart to my country as I completed my assignment as an Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and got new appointment in Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry. I have had the honor and privilege of living in Pakistan for almost 5 years. During this period, I witnessed the amazing accomplishments that Pakistan has achieved, existing potential as well as pureness and sincerity of Pakistan’s Nation.

To the Esteemed Pakistani Brothers and Sisters, I want to say that I am so grateful for all that you have given me. I will always remember not only your beautiful towns and countryside, but most of all your warmth and friendship. I know wholeheartedly that my love for your country will never end.

Moreover, during my mission in Pakistan I deeply understood how close we are. Uzbeks and Pakistanis are strongly connected with deep historical roots, cultural and linguistic similarities as well as pure mentality and traditions.

During my mission, one of the things that saw here is Pakistanis’ love of Homeland, respect and amazing

Today, Pakistan is a true leader in South Asia and valued partner of the world. Pakistan’s contributions to the security and regional development are noteworthy. In this context, I am sincerely grateful for the support of Esteemed Government of Pakistan the Uzbekistan’s regional initiatives”.

Fiji announced it was coronavirus free Friday after the island nation’s last known infected patient was given the all-clear, continuing the Pacific’s record of success against the virus.

There was panic among Fiji’s 930,000 population when the first COVID-19 case was reported in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama attributed the country’s virus-free status to “answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science”.=DNA

