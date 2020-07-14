UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.398 billion budget

DNA

LAHORE: JUL 14 -The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs.2.398 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 63rd Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 121 research projects is Rs.1.491 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs.564.710 million has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 414.710 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.150 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2020-21.

A project “Livestock Sector Development through Capacity Building Allied Research and Technology Transfer University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)” is under process at the Higher Education Commission for funding.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.200 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.156 million for “Establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur”, Rs.24.723 million for “Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.18.2 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”, Rs.15.8 million for “Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Center for Advanced Reproductive Technology in Livestock”.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Mr Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs.1.791 billion from different sources during the year 2020-21 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.1.983 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.191.544 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.880.278 million is expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, online telemedicine services, online teaching & exams during COVID-19 and university development projects, etc. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also lauded the role of budget staff of the UVAS Treasurer’s Office for preparing the budget.