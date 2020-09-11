Govt’s focus will increase share of women entrepreneurs in economic growth: President FPCCI

DNA

KARACHI, SEPT 11 – “Increased share and willingness of Women Entrepreneurs in the economic development is highly appreciable, government and SBP have designed effective policies and financial schemes for women entrepreneurs, however compliance on the same by Commercial banks is not satisfactory”, This was stated by Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI in an interactive webinar on “Issues and Challenges Faced by the Women Entrepreneurs” organized by FPCCI Head Office Karachi.

The webinar was facilitated and conducted by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI, Mr. Qaiser Khan Daduzai, Vice President FPCCI, Ms. Qaisra Sheikh, Coordinator Women Entrepreneurs FPCCI, Ms. Mehreen Ilahi, President WCCI Karachi East, Dr. Fouzia Hameed, President WCCI Karachi South, Ms. Nazli Abid Nisar, Former VP FPCCI, Ms. Naima Ansari, Former VP FPCCI, Ms. Masuma Sibtain, Former VP FPCCI, Ms. Shagufta Rehman, SVP WCCI Lahore, and a large number of women entrepreneurs and members of different Women Chambers from all over Pakistan.

Discussing the challenges faced by the women entrepreneurs, President FPCCI further shared that SBP had approached FPCCI to provide the data of the women business owners which will be utilized to provide financial reliefs to our hardworking businesswomen. Appreciating the efforts of women entrepreneurs, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI demanded equal opportunities, level playing field and financial assistance to the Women Entrepreneurs to survive in the present economic conditions. He said that FPCCI through its Women Standing Committees and WCCIs across Pakistan extending cooperation to the female business owners in the country. Mr. Qaiser Khan, Vice President FPCCIinvited the participants in the upcoming workshops to be conducted by FPCCI Capital office Islamabad in coordination with TDAP to share awareness regarding the loans under Export Development Fund (EDF) to women owned businesses.

Mrs. Shahla Isavya, Women Wing, TUMSIAD Pakistan is a Turkish organization working to increase trade between Pakistan and Turkey and said that her organization is very much willing to coordinate with Pakistani women entrepreneurs to access Turkish market. Prof Dr. M. Shahid Qureshi, Program Director AMAN Centre for Entrepreneurial Development-IBA appreciated FPCCI for organizing this webinar and said that finance is indeed a primary need to run a business, but we must also focus to develop business and entrepreneurial abilities in our female business owners.

While discussing the problems faced by the Women Entrepreneurs, Ms. Qaisra Sheikh said that collateral and interest free loans must be provided to the small and micro level business owners. Furthermore, she highlighted the non-cooperative attitude of commercial banks towards the women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Nazli Abid said that the pandemic and recent devastating rain and flooding in Karachi have severely affected the small and micro level businesses run by women who needs urgent and utmost financial assistance from government to survive in the market.

Ms. Mehreen Ilahi highlighted major issues including access to finances, lack of capacity building and market knowledge, issues and cost of transportation for micro level business owners in remote areas etc. She urged that a special task force should be formulated by government to resolve these issues on war footing.

Ms. Naima Ansari said that indeed finance is the main issue that we are facing currently, however, individual’s will, non-compliance with documentary requirements and capacity building is what we need to expand our outreach on the basis of which we can demand government to provide us the required financial assistance.

Ms. Masuma Sibtain also endorsed the issues highlighted in the discussion and mentioned that FPCCI published a policy document “Women National Business Agenda” including the issues and recommendation, and in continuation to our efforts SBP launched the credit policy for women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Shabana Asif proposed that all WCCIs should submit a joint proposal to the government from the platform. She further said that we as WCCIs must also ensure proper documentation of the members.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and members of WCC Including Ms. Farzana Kousar, Ms. Amna Khurram, Ms. Iqra Saqib, Ms. Sadia Khurram, Ms. Faiza Nabeel, Ms. Zeenat Soboohi, actively participated in the webinar and highly acknowledged FPCCI for bringing all the WCCIs Pakistan under one roof and listening their issues and said that access to financial resources along with gender unbiased business environment are the essential requisites to encourage the female participation in the economy.

The Concluding the event, Sheikh Sultan Rehman proposed to organize“All Pakistan Business Women Convention” for increased cooperation and interaction amongst the WCCIs and female business community of Pakistan. The participants unanimously demanded the government to provide financial grants up to PKR 0.5 million and interest/collateral free loans upto PKR 5 million to all SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs.