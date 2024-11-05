US Presidential Election Kicks off with voting in New Hampshire

WASHINGTON, NOV 5: In-person voting for the 2024 US presidential election officially began today in New Hampshire. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are going head-to-head in this high-stakes race.

An American citizen, Tiffany Nichois, said: “Well, I’m praying for a peaceful election. My fear is that it might get a little wild and out of control. I’m just praying for a peaceful election, and whoever is meant to win, I hope they win.”

So far, approximately 80 million people have cast their ballots through early voting. Polling stations will stay open for the rest of the day to allow other Americans to vote.

Cameron Johnson, a US citizen, said: “This two-year campaign business is tearing us up. And I’m really very interested in it. And I’m a voter, but I live in a state where you can vote by mail. And I came here so I would not have to listen to any of it. And I just want to just get drunk today and let the chips fall where they may.”

But what impact would the victory of either candidate have on the situation in Afghanistan?

Aziz Maharaj, an international relations analyst, said: “Republicans have shown more interest in Afghanistan than Democrats. They have been present in Afghanistan before, and there were also frequent references in Trump’s campaigns about returning attention to Afghanistan.”

Najib Rahman Shamal, another analyst, says: “These policies will impact Afghanistan as a country still reliant on foreign aid and influenced by international politics. We hope that the future US administration will not fall short in its commitments to serve and support the people of Afghanistan.”

According to the latest polls, Donald Trump is narrowly leading in the states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, while Kamala Harris is slightly ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan.