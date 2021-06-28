US, European states wary of IS threat

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that IS was gaining influence beyond Iraq and Syria, where it originated

News Desk

BERLIN: The United States and several of its European allies voiced concern over the ongoing threat posed by the “Islamic State” (IS) militant group, during an international anti-IS coalition meeting in Italy.

The US-led coalition convened in Rome to discuss strategies to combat terrorism. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that IS was gaining influence beyond Iraq and Syria, where it originated.

“The IS in Iraq and Syria has been pushed back, but not defeated,” Maas said, noting the militant group’s increasing terrorist activity in Afghanistan and Africa. But Maas ruled out an imminent withdrawal from Mali, despite a terror attack last week that left 12 soldiers injured.

“We must realize that the region is at risk of becoming a hub for international terrorism,” he said on terrorism,” he said. That is why it is necessary to continue to engage there with our partners.”

Foreign ministers of the 83-country coalition addressed the fight against terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, as well as in Africa and Afghanistan.

The anti-IS coalition has previously launched missions in Syria and Iraq. The German military, the Bundeswehr, has around 250 soldiers training Iraqi armed forces.