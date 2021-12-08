US Consulate delegation meets Minister for Livestock & Fisheries

Nazir H Siyal

KARACHI: /DNA/ – Engineer Abdul Bari Khan Patafi, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, met with Eileen willingham, the Economic Officer in the US Consulate Karachi & Economic Specialist of Consulate Mehreen Kashif Ghiyas at Hotel PC Karachi on Wednesday. Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Sindh Qazi Ijaz Ahmed Mehesar and Director General Livestock Sindh Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro were also present in the meeting.

The delegation of US Consulate met with the Minister and his team to discuss betterment and development of the livestock and fisheries sector, poverty alleviation and the creation of training staff and financial standing/ working of the department. Provincial Minister Abdul Bari Khan Patafi expressed hope that these meetings would be helpful in taking further steps for betterment in his two departments and it will benefit the people of Sindh.