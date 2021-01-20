Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UN experts concerned about tense situation in US

| January 20, 2021
United Nations – A group of independent UN experts expressed great concern over the situation in the United States, after Congress riot, while a climate of tension prevails in Washington this Tuesday.

 

In a statement released at the United Nations, some 23 special rapporteurs, members of the multilateral organization’s working groups and volunteers who are not official UN personnel, condemned the January 6 attack on Congress.

They believe that action was a shocking and incendiary attempt to annul the results of the November 3, 2020 presidential elections, in which Democrat Joe Biden was the winner.

The UN experts called that those responsible for this aggression and those who incited violence must be brought to justice.

They also called on US political leaders to reduce tensions and create unity in the country, and strongly rejected incitement to violence and hatred.

In their statement, released on Monday, they advocated for a renewed commitment to peaceful pluralism, the rule of law and democratic governance.

