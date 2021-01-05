UN asked to intervene to save South Asia from impending catastrophe

SRINIGAR, JAN 05 (DNA) – Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference have called upon the United Nations to save South Asia from turning into a nuclear flashpoint and impending catastrophe by resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad on the completion of 72 years of the adoption of January 5, 1949 UN Security Council resolution, today, granting the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination, urged the UN to ensure the grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people like it ensured it in East Timor and Southern Sudan.

He pointed out that any illegal and immoral action by India cannot impact these resolutions. He said that the silence maintained by the World Body over the sufferings of the Kashmiri people was beyond comprehension.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that Indian atrocities were going on in occupied Kashmir and people were sacrificing their lives on a daily basis but the international community seems helpless vis-a-vis India. He called upon the world to hold a referendum in Kashmir in the light of the said UN resolution, adding that Kashmiris were losing one generation after another in pursuit of the same right.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui terming the Kashmir dispute a big question mark on the credibility of United Nations said that the long pending dispute stands as a horrible yardstick for the reputation of world body. He said the UN resolution passed on 5th January 1949 is bedrock for the people’s struggle for right to self determination.

Bilal Sidiqui deplored that the world body has miserably failed to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir. He warned that because of this criminal negligence of UN, Kashmiris have been facing genocide at hands of Indian occupational forces.

He said that the Kashmir dispute has turned into a nuclear flash point between three atomic powers — Pakistan, India and China risking the peace and stability of entire South Asian region.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements also called for implementation of UN resolution to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

They said that the India’s intransigence and policy of deceit and deception have been a stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that hangs over for the last more than seven decades.

Senior vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Nisar Ahmed while addressing party workers in Srinagar said, “The massacre of Kashmiris would not have taken place today if the international community had not remained silent on crimes like India’s annexation, trampling on the UN resolution and undermining the so-called accession.” He urged the UN to wake up from slumber and save Kashmiris’ existence from being annihilated.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja, addressing party workers in Srinagar also called for just settlement of the Kashmir dispute within the frame work of the UN Security Council resolution.

Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Qazi Muhammad Irshad in a statement in Jammu urged the United Nations to take cognizance of India’s attempts to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League Zahid Ashraf expressed dismay over the duplicitous conduct of the UN vis-à-vis Kashmir dispute. He said that the UN’s hideous conduct on the oldest unresolved item on the its agenda only emboldened the murderous occupier India to pursue its expansionist and imperial dreams at the cost of human life and fundamental rights of freedom.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad called upon the Security Council to invoke the relevant 5 January resolution as applicable to Jammu and Kashmir for holding plebiscite across the entire disputed region. He strongly condemned fabricated and revengeful trials in Tihar Jail against Aasiya, Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Massarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Shah and other political leaders. = DNA

===========================