Umaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ cautious start in PSL final

| November 17, 2020
WICKET: Finally a breakthrough for Karachi Kings as Umaid Asif removes Tamim Iqbal, who departs after scoring 35.

Lahore Qalandars 68-1 (10.1 overs)

Famous singer Asim Azhar feels that the ongoing match between Karachi and Lahore is giving the feel of India-Pakistan fixture. Some words from the Karachi Kings’ interim coach ahead of the PSL 2020 final.

0000

