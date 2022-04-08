Ufone 4G Ramzan offer brings big roaming data buckets for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, APR 08 (DNA) — Pakistani telecom operator Ufone 4G brings a new range of prepaid data roaming packages for Saudi Arabia to help customers stay connected to their loved ones.

Ufone 4G offers the industry’s best and most economical data services through Saudi Telecommunication Company (STC) and Mobily networks covering the entirety of the Holy land.

Apart from high-speed data, the offer also brings unrestricted access to all social media platforms including WhatsApp, so now you can enjoy uninterrupted WhatsApp audio and video calls around the globe.

To enjoy seamless services at affordable prices, Ufone 4G users can now dial *506# and choose from three economical prepaid data roaming packages to satisfy all their data needs. For PKR 350 customers can enjoy 1,000 MBs, for PKR 700 customers can subscribe to 2,500 MBs and for PKR 1,500 customers can satisfy

their big-data needs with 5,000 MBs. All data roaming buckets are valid for 30 days and allow customers to enjoy glitch-free services without any restrictions.

Through the much needed offering, Ufone 4G has once again guaranteed that the telecom operator caters to the needs of its valuable customers traveling to Saudi Arabia during Ramzan by providing them with affordable and easy data solutions.

Whether they want to check their emails, browse through their social media, share pictures of the holy places with their dear ones or enjoy unlimited video and voice calls on WhatsApp, Ufone 4G is dedicated to offering great value through lucrative data benefits, allowing its customers to reduce distances and stay connected with their family and friends any time of the day.

Ufone 4G is always at the forefront to facilitate its users through the best product and services offerings in the industry. Being a customer-centric company, it continues to expand its products and services portfolio by continuously improving its voice and data services.

To subscribe to data roaming buckets, users can dial *506#. For terms and conditions, customers can visit the Ufone 4G website or dial helpline 333. =DNA