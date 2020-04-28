Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan

| April 28, 2020
download

 

 

ISLAMABAD APRIL 29 (DNA) 0,– The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane containing 14 metric tons of medical and food supplies to Pakistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

 

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

 

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said: “As part of the bilateral cooperation that has underpinned the brotherly relations between our two countries for decades, the UAE is proud to extend assistance to Pakistan in furtherance of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.”

 

“Through this aid, we honor the frontline healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world who are working tirelessly to put an end to this crisis,” he remarked.

 

The UAE delivered the first batch of critical medical supplies to Pakistan on April 2. On April 5, the second batch of 11 metric tons of medical supplies provided by the UAE arrived in Islamabad.

 

To date, the UAE has provided more than 320 metric tons of aid to over 30 countries, supporting nearly 320,000 medical professionals in the process.=DNA

==============

 

 

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

download

UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan

    ISLAMABAD APRIL 29 (DNA) 0,– The United Arab Emirates sent an aid planeRead More

Kazakh president-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks to the media during a press at Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan on June 10, 2019. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

Kazakh President thanks Pak govt for support

  NUR SULTAN (DNA)- Qasym Jomart Toqayev President of Kazakhstan has congratulated Pakistan government forRead More

  • Japanese envoy recognises Pak army soldiers sacrifices

  • Japanese envoy grieved over death of Dr. Javed

  • More Canadians fly back this week: Envoy

  • Australian envoy wishes Ramadan Mubarak

  • Special commercial flight to Frankfurt on 26th

  • Qureshi, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, COVID 19

  • Ambassador Moin issues message on the eve of Ramazan

  • Pakistani govt: in a dilemma, how to contain COVID-19: Report

    • Comments are Closed