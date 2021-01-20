UAE ambassador meets FM Qureshi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 = Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Foreign Minister Qureshi paid rich tribute to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah bless his soul) who contributed immensely towards strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. He acknowledged that the UAE and its leadership steadfastly stood by Pakistan in its times of need.

The Foreign Minister termed Pakistan’s relationship with the UAE as a special one. He stressed that the relationship benefitted from the warm sentiments between the leadership of the two countries, as well as the strong people-to-people linkages rooted in shared faith, values and culture. He added that Pakistan always accorded paramount importance to its long-standing fraternal ties with the UAE.

Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in December 2020, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of frequent high-level visits from both sides, which serve to continually provide impetus towards deepening and diversifying bilateral relations. He looked forward to enhanced high-level engagements with the UAE, as soon as the global health situation improved.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s Expo 2020 pavilion (to be held in 2021) covering an approximate area of 3,500 sq. meters. The pavilion will exhibit Pakistan’s culture, investment opportunities and tourism potential in the largest exhibition ever staged in the Arab world (190 countries and 25 million people projected to participate).

The UAE Ambassador hailed the strong UAE-Pakistan relations and pledged to work towards further strengthening and diversifying them in all sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples. He acknowledged the positive contribution made by Pakistani Diaspora towards the progress and development of the UAE.

Ambassador Al Zaabi reaffirmed the UAE’s desire to develop bilateral ties with Pakistan on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, and common interests.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme), valuable support was provided to Pakistan in the areas of education, health, energy and infrastructure development. The UAE is home to more than 1.6 million Pakistanis – the second largest Pakistani expatriates’ community abroad.